Guadagno calls part of Trump's tax plan 'disaster' for state

The Republican candidate to succeed Chris Christie in this year's election says the part of GOP President Donald Trump's tax overhaul plan that eliminates property tax deductions would be "disaster" for New Jersey.

Guadagno said Monday at a news conference in Boonton that she's already begun to lobby the state's congressional delegation to oppose that part of the plan. New Jersey has the highest average property taxes in the country.

The Trump administration's plan calls for eliminating property tax deductions from federal returns.

She praised other parts of the plan, specifically cuts on corporate taxes. It would lower rates from 35 percent to 20 percent.

Democratic candidate Phil Murphy came out against the plan entirely.

Christie, a Republican, is term-limited. Election Day is Nov. 7.