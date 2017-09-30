Uber's Kalanick names 2 new directors to company board

Ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is naming two new directors to the ride-hailing app company's board as part of an ongoing struggle with one of Uber's major investors.

Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns and former Merrill Lynch and CIT Group CEO John Thain were named as directors in a Friday statement attributed to Kalanick, rather than Uber Technologies. Kalanick said the board needs a full complement of directors to consider important changes.

Investors gave Kalanick the power to choose three directors last year. In June, he appointed himself to the board after he resigned as CEO. Benchmark Capital, which holds more than a third of Uber's voting power, is suing Kalanick and says he concealed information about internal problems and a lawsuit facing Uber before he gained authority to fill board seats.