Trump met with Kevin Warsh as part of Fed chair search

President Donald Trump has met with Kevin Warsh as part of the process of interviewing candidates for the top job at the Federal Reserve.

A White House official says Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met with Warsh, a former member of the Fed's seven-member board, on Thursday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private White House meetings.

Trump has said previously that he is considering re-nominating Fed Chair Janet Yellen when her term ends in February. But he says he is also looking at other candidates including Gary Cohn, the head of Trump's National Economic Council.

Warsh, a key adviser to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke during the 2008 financial crisis, is married to Jane Lauder, granddaughter of cosmetics giant Estee Lauder.