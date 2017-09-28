Muni bond Thursday update: 10-year yield rises

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Thursday, Sept. 28:

Continue Reading Below

BIGGEST MOVER: One-year bonds. Yield increased 12 basis points over the last week to 1.02 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.07 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 124 basis points, down from 128 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 181 basis points, down from 184 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield increased 1 basis point to 2.31 percent, compared with 2.31 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been narrowing over the last week. It was 1 basis point on Sept. 21. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 57 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield increased by 2 basis points to 2.88 percent, compared with 2.87 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/

_____

Keywords: Muni Bonds