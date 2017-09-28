Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology and industrial companies.

Western Digital lost 2.3 percent early Thursday, and Boeing lost 1.4 percent.

Food maker Conagra rose 3.6 percent after reporting a strong quarter, and Abbott Laboratories rose 4.3 percent after winning regulatory approval for a blood glucose monitoring system.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,504.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,306. The Nasdaq composite fell 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,430.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.33 percent.