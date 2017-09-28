Beyond Brexit: EU looks at future for its 27 other nations

The European Union will be looking beyond its impending breakup with Britain at how to build a common future with the 27 nations remaining in the bloc during a two-day summit starting late Thursday.

With keynote speeches on how to reform the bloc to keep it together, French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker have set out over the past days their visions of closer EU integration. In the past, that idea had often been held back by a halfhearted Britain.

Britain's decision to leave the bloc has now given a new impetus for the others to move ahead. During a summit dinner, the EU leaders will have a first assessment of those visions.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is also expected to attend the dinner.