Plants where Maryland seeks to force EPA to cut pollution

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The state of Maryland is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to ensure that 36 power plant generating units in five states cut pollution. A list of the plants:
INDIANA
Alcoa Allowance Management Inc., Warrick Power Plant, Unit 4, Newburgh
Clifty Creek Generating Station, Units 1-3, Madison
Gibson Generating Station, Unit 3 and Unit 5, Owensville
Petersburg Generating Station, Unit 2 and Unit 3, Petersburg
___
KENTUCKY
East Bend Station, Unit 2, Union
Elmer Smith Power Plant, Unit 1, Owensboro
Paradise Fossil Plant, Unit 3, Paradise
___
OHIO
Killen Station, Unit 2, Wrightsville
Kyger Creek Generating Station, Units 1-5, Cheshire
William H. Zimmer Generating Station, Unit 1, Moscow
___
PENNSYLVANIA
Bruce Mansfield Plant, Unit 1, Shippingport
Cambria Cogeneration Plant, Units 1-2, Ebensburg
Cheswick Generating Station, Unit 1, Springdale
Homer City Generating Station, Units 1-3, Homer City
Keystone Generating Station, Units 1-2, Shelocta
Montour Power Plant, Units 1-2, Washingtonville
___
WEST VIRGINIA
Grant Town Power Plant, Units 1A-1B, Grant Town
Harrison Power Station, Units 1-3, Haywood
Pleasants Power Station, Units 1-2, Willow Island