Nestle to invest $320 million in new U.S. pet-food factory

By Max Bernhard Markets Dow Jones Newswires

Nestle Purina brand dog food is pictured in Mexico City, January 24, 2014. Pepsico, Nestle and Cisco on Friday announced major investments that together totalled more than $7 billion (4 billion pounds) in Mexico, where the government has pushed ... through a series of economic reforms that aim to boost foreign investment and growth. Nestle said it planned to invest $1 billion in Mexico over five years, building two new factories and expanding a third in its sixth-biggest market. The investment would create 700 direct jobs, Nestle said. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido (MEXICO - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO) - GM1EA1P0P2A01

Nestle SA (NESN.EB) said Wednesday it plans to invest 320 million dollars into a new U.S. pet food factory, as part of its strategy to focus on high-growth business categories. 

The Swiss food and drink company said that its Missouri-based subsidiary Nestle Purina PetCare Company plans to open a pet-food factory and distribution center in Hartwell, Georgia. The new plant will create 240 new jobs over the next five years and Nestle plans to invest $320 million in the facility until 2023, the company said. 

The distribution center is expected to begin operations in 2018, with production following in 2019, Nestle said. 

"The Hartwell site will be an excellent location for Purina's first new U.S. factory in 20 years," said John Bear, vice president of manufacturing for Nestle Purina.

