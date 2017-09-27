Muni bond Wednesday update: 10-year yield increases

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Wednesday, Sept. 27:

BIGGEST MOVER: Two-year bonds. Yield climbed 8 basis points over the last week to 1.06 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield increased 7 basis points to 1.06 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 125 basis points, down from 130 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 181 basis points, down from 187 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield rose 3 basis points to 2.30 percent, compared with 2.31 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been widening over the last week. It was less than a basis point on Sept. 20. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 57 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield climbed by 2 basis points to 2.87 percent, compared with 2.86 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/

