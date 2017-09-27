Grains lower, Livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 2.40 cents at $4.5120 a bushel; Dec corn lost 2.20 cents 3.50 a bushel; December oats lost 6.40 cents at $2.4360 a bushel while Nov. soybeans declined 4.60 cents to $9.5860 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle gained .58 cent at $1.0885 a pound; September feeder cattle was up .83 cent at $1.5140 a pound; October lean hogs was up .58 cent at $.55835 a pound.