Ceiling of closed Atlantic City casino collapses

No injuries have been reported after a large section of the ceiling above the entrance to a now-shuttered Atlantic City casino broke off and crashed onto a driveway.

Continue Reading Below

Yellow caution tape marks the pile of debris left after the Atlantic Club's ceiling collapsed around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say police and firefighters were not called to the scene. Authorities say the building owners have been contacted and they will make the repairs.

The building has been vacant since the casino closed Jan. 13, 2014.

Florida-based TJM Properties purchased the building in May 2014 for $13.5 million.

TJM Properties did not return phone calls for comment.