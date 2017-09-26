How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stock indexes finished barely higher Tuesday after a late slump erased much of an early gain. Technology companies recovered some of the losses they took a day ago, but energy companies and banks slipped.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.18 points to 2,496.84.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.77 points, or almost 0.1 percent, to 22,284.32.

The Nasdaq composite edged up 9.57 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,380.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 4.91 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,456.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 5.38 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is down 65.27 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 46.76 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 200 is up 6.08 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 258.01 points, or 11.5 percent.

The Dow is up 2,521.72 points, or 12.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 997.05 points, or 18.5 percent.

The Russell 200 is up 99.73 points, or 7.3 percent.