Pennsylvania sheriff says gun permit website is a scam

A sheriff is warning that a website promising to help Pennsylvania residents apply and pay for concealed-carry gun permits online is a scam.

Allegheny County Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus tells the Tribune-Review ConcealCarryServices.com is fraudulent.

Kraus says the website claims to help people in Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and Wisconsin get permits. He says people can't register for permits online in Pennsylvania and the state doesn't involve third-party vendors in that process.

Kraus says the site has taken money from unsuspecting people who send in fees for the permits, the highest amount being $37.

Pennsylvania residents must apply for concealed-carry permits in person at their county sheriff's offices.

The website was inactive Friday afternoon but operational again later in the day. It doesn't appear to show any contact information for its owner.