Business Highlights

Public shaming likely but GOP wary of new laws after Equifax

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prospects are good for a public shaming in the Equifax data breach, but it's unlikely Congress will institute sweeping new regulations after hackers accessed the personal information of an estimated 143 million Americans. Since early this year, President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress have strived to curb government's influence on businesses, arguing that regulations stifle economic growth.

In new setback, Uber to lose license to work in London

LONDON (AP) — London's transport authority says it won't renew Uber's license to operate in the British capital. Transport for London cited Uber's approach to handling serious criminal offenses. It also cited Uber's use of software to block regulatory bodies from gaining full access to the app, preventing "officials from undertaking regulator or law enforcement duties." Uber can appeal.

GOP health bill all but dead; McCain again deals the blow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain declared his opposition Friday to the GOP's last-ditch effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare," dealing a likely death blow to the legislation and, perhaps, to the Republican Party's years of vows to kill the program. "I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal," McCain said in a statement, referring to the bill by Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. His opposition likely leaves the bill at least one vote short of the support needed for passage.

Trade panel: Cheap imports hurt US solar industry

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. trade panel has found that low-cost solar panels imported from China and other countries have caused serious injury to U.S. solar manufacturers. The unanimous vote Friday by the International Trade Commission sets up the possibility that the Trump administration will impose tariffs that could double the price of solar panels from abroad.

China: Trump bank ban statement 'not consistent' with facts

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman has said U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that Beijing ordered Chinese banks to stop dealing with North Korea is "not consistent with the facts," but gave no indication what steps China is taking. The spokesman, Lu Kang, said Friday that Beijing complies with U.N. Security Council resolutions.

US beefs up NKorea sanctions, Kim Jong Un insults Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has authorized stiffer new sanctions against North Korea. Trump's announcement Thursday to punish foreign companies that deal with North Korea is the latest salvo in a U.S.-led campaign to isolate and impoverish Kim Jong Un's government until it halts it's missile and nuclear tests. Kim then issued a statement, describing Trump as "a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire."

Forest Service, Idaho work to boost logging on federal land

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service and Idaho have forged agreements for logging and restoration projects on federal land in what officials say could become a template for other Western states to create jobs and reduce the severity of wildfires. Under the deals, Idaho foresters will administer timber sales on about 10,000 acres that the federal agency has on its to-do list but can't complete because the money for the work is instead going to fight wildfires.

Senate bill would make online ads more transparent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation floated by two Democratic senators would enhance transparency for online political ads, requiring social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to keep a public file of them. The bill by Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota would try to fill what they call a "major gap" in election advertising transparency.

Energy leads US stocks indexes to a mostly higher finish

NEW YORK (AP) — A listless day on Wall Street finished with U.S. stock indexes mostly eking out small gains Friday, as gains for energy, phone and industrial companies offset losses elsewhere. Some health insurers bounced back as Senate Republicans' latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act lost key support. Real estate and utilities companies were among the biggest decliners. A new round of tensions between the U.S. and North Korea helped send bond yields lower, which weighed on banks.

Not home? Walmart wants to walk in and stock your fridge

NEW YORK (AP) — Would you be OK with letting a stranger into your house for the sake of convenience? Walmart is testing the idea with a new service that lets a delivery person walk into your home when you're not there to drop off packages or put groceries in the fridge. The retailer said Friday it is trying out the service with a small group of tech-savvy Walmart.com shoppers in California's Silicon Valley who have internet-connected locks.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1.62 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,502.22. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 9.64 points, or 0.04 percent, to 22,349.59. The Nasdaq composite added 4.23 points, or 0.07 percent, to 6,426.92. The Russell 2000 gained 6.60 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,450.78, a fraction of a point above its previous record high.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at $50.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 43 cents, or 0.8 percent, to close at $56.86 a barrel in London. Heating oil was little changed at $1.82 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline gained 3 cents to $1.67 a gallon. Natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.