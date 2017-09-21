Wisconsin seems a winner under GOP health care bill formula

An inscrutable provision in the Republican health care bill would apparently steer extra cash to Wisconsin. That's the home state of GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, a co-sponsor of the bill.

One health care consultant says the language could mean hundreds of millions of dollars for Wisconsin, though others say it's hard to tell how much money is at stake. Several analysts said they weren't aware the provision would apply to any states but Wisconsin.

Johnson says in a statement "the innovative reforms of Wisconsin" should be reflected in funding formulas to correct "grossly unfair" distribution of money under President Barack Obama's health care law.

Analysts say the language would let states count federal Medicaid dollars they'd rejected in a formula determining the size of states' new health care block grants.