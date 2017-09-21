Why Calgon Carbon Corporation Stock Just Soared 62%

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Thanks to a well-timed buyout from a Japanese suitor, shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE: CCC) are soaring 61.9% as of 11:45 a.m. EDT Thursday.

So what

Thursday morning, Calgon Carbon Corporation announced a deal to sell itself to Japan's Kuraray Co., Ltd., for $21.50 per share. The deal values Calgon Carbon stock at $1.1 billion, and once net debt is factored in, value's the transaction as a whole "in excess of $1.3 billion."

So what happens next?

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Calgon's sale is expected to close before the end of this year, subject to "customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by Calgon Carbon stockholders." That last bit isn't going to be a problem though, I imagine. Few shareholders are going to turn up their noses at the opportunity to turn a down year for Calgon Carbon stock (which had lost 26% of its market cap from the start of the year through the close of trading Wednesday) into a surprise profit.

Barring a competing offer from another would-be acquirer (and Calgon's latest share price, being below Kuraray's offer price, suggests the market isn't anticipating any counter-bids), I suspect this deal is going to sail straight through -- which makes Calgon Carbon shareholders' decision on Thursday an easy one:

Take the money, and run.

10 stocks we like better than Calgon Carbon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Calgon Carbon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2017

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.