With billions at stake, Christie opposes GOP health overhaul

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he is opposed to a health care overhaul measure being pushed by fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate.

Christie said Wednesday that he has been lobbied to support the measure but will not because it will take money away from states like New Jersey that expanded Medicaid.

An independent study released by the consulting firm Avalere Health Wednesday finds that New Jersey would lose $10 billion from 2020 through 2026 if the Graham-Cassidy bill becomes law.

The study finds the bill would lead to an overall $215 billion cut to states in federal funding for health insurance, through 2026.

The Republican governor is promoting his efforts to address the state's opioid epidemic and his administration has used Medicaid money for treatment.