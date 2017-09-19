Muni bond Tuesday update: 10-year yield decreases

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Tuesday, Sept. 19:

BIGGEST MOVER: Eight-year bonds. Yield climbed 4 basis points over the last week to 1.82 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield increased less than a basis point to 0.96 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 128 basis points, down from 130 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 188 basis points, compared with 187 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield fell 1 basis point to 2.24 percent, compared with 2.24 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been narrowing over the last week. It was 6 basis points on Sept. 12. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 59 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield dropped by less than a basis point to 2.84 percent, compared with 2.81 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/

