Dutch king to deliver budget speech to Parliament

The Dutch king is set to ride through The Hague in a horse-drawn carriage to deliver a speech to both houses of parliament outlining the government's budget for the coming year.

The speech Tuesday afternoon will contain no major policy announcements as the two-party government has been in caretaker mode since elections in March and Prime Minister Mark Rutte is still in negotiations to form a new coalition.

Rutte's center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy is in talks with the Christian Democrats, centrist, pro-European Union D66 and a smaller faith-based party, Christian Union.

Security has been tightened along the route King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will take from the Noordeinde Palace to Parliament. Thousands of people line the route each year to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.