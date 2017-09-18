How major US stock market indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher Monday, led by banks and other financial companies. The latest gains nudged the Standard & Poor's 500 index and Dow Jones industrial average to record highs. Both indexes posted record highs on Friday. Industrials stocks also rose, while retailers and other consumer-focused companies lagged the most.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 3.64 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,503.87.

The Dow rose 63.01 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,331.35.

The Nasdaq composite added 6.17 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,454.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 9.37 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,441.08.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 265.04 points, or 11.8 percent.

The Dow is up 2,568.75 points, or 13 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,071.52 points, or 19.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 83.95 points, or 6.2 percent.