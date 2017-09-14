Motel 6 says employees won't call immigration on guests

Motel 6 says its employees in Phoenix will no longer work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents following news reports its workers were apparently reporting on guests they believed were in the United States illegally.

In a tweet about reports first published in the Phoenix New Times, Motel 6 said Wednesday: "This was implemented at the local level without the knowledge of senior management. When we became aware of it last week, it was discontinued."

The news that Motel 6 workers in Phoenix were tipping off ICE agents thrust the chain into the national immigration debate.

The weekly newspaper reported ICE had arrested at least 20 people at two Motel 6 locations in heavily Hispanic areas of Phoenix, and quoted workers as saying they gave guest lists to agents.