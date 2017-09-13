Cost of improvements at Rochester airport jump $25 million

The price tag for an improvement project at the Rochester airport has increased by $25 million.

Continue Reading Below

The Democrat and Chronicle reports that Monroe County legislators approved the increase Tuesday evening after County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo had submitted the request.

County officials say much of the price hike comes from last-minute changes to the canopy that will be built over the roads and sidewalks outside the terminal building at the Greater Rochester International Airport.

Work is already underway on the project, which originally was supposed to cost $54 million but now has jumped to $79 million. The additional funds will come from fees paid by airport passengers and rent and parking revenue collected by the county's airport authority.

The upgrades also will include modern lighting, revamped security checkpoints and communication improvements.

___

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Information from: Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, http://www.democratandchronicle.com