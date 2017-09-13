On Our Radar

Boeing wins US Air Force contract to modify next presidential aircraft

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to Iowa from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. June 21, 2017. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The U.S. Air Force said on Wednesday it had awarded Boeing Co a contract to begin modification of two 747-8 jetliners that will be the next presidential aircraft.

The contract, which would be under $600 million, includes the design to incorporate a mission communication system, electrical power upgrades, a medical facility and a self-defense system, the Air Force said.

The two aircraft were initially ordered four years ago by Transaero, a Russian airline that went bankrupt in 2015, Reuters reported last month.

The Air Force operates two military versions of the Boeing 747-200B aircraft that serve as Air Force One when the president is aboard. Both are nearing the end of their planned 30-year life.

The redesign of the aircraft is expected to be a long process with upcoming awards to be for engineering and manufacturing development, expected in summer next year. 

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

