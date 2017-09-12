Florida airports are open but cancelations linger after Irma

Most commercial airports in Florida are open although hundreds of flights are still being canceled or delayed as the state recovers from Hurricane Irma.

Miami International Airport said Tuesday that limited airline and cargo flights had resumed. The first departure was an American Airlines flight to Las Vegas around 7 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration says airports in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville are open. The airport in Naples on the southwest coast is closed except for emergency flights.

FlightAware.com says about 2,000 U.S. flights scheduled for Tuesday were canceled by early afternoon, including about 500 in Miami and 400 in Orlando. Airlines are telling passengers to make sure their flight is on time before going to the airport.