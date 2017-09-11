A Foolish Take: The Most Productive Fast-Food Chains in America

The American fast-food industry may seem vulnerable to healthier eating habits and lower grocery prices, but it's still growing at a steady pace. However, consumer tastes are changing, and fast-food leaders like McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and Subway -- which still generate the highest systemwide sales in the U.S. -- aren't the most successful chains in the country.

Continue Reading Below

The success of a fast-food chain is usually measured by its average sales per unit. By that measure, several smaller chains are crushing the bigger players, according to QSR's report on 2016 restaurant sales.

Chick-fil-A, which closes on Sundays, represents a growing threat to traditional fried chicken chains like KFC, boasting over 2,100 locations. Panera, with more than 2,000 stores, caters to more health-conscious consumers.

Whataburger has just over 800 stores in the South and the Plains, but it's a regional favorite like In-N-Out in the West and Shake Shack in the North . Jason's Deli has fewer than 300 locations, making it the smallest chain in the top five by a large margin. Looking ahead, bigger chains could struggle to match these smaller chains' productivity.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of Sept. 5, 2017.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool is short shares of Shake Shack. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.