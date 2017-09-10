Warrant issued for Brazil executive who implicated president

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the arrest of the former chairman of the world's largest meatpacker whose testimony implicated the president in corruption, the court said Sunday.

Joesley Batista has avoided prosecution under a plea bargain deal in which he described how meatpacking giant JBS had bribed dozens of politicians, including President Michel Temer.

Earlier this year, Temer was charged with corruption amid allegations he orchestrated a scheme in which he would get payouts totaling millions of dollars for helping JBS resolve a business issue.

Temer denies wrongdoing, and Congress voted in August that he would not stand trial on the charge while in office. The country's chief prosecutor, Rodrigo Janot, has said he plans to file more charges against Temer.

But now Batista's deal is under threat because Janot said last week that he is investigating whether Batista and other cooperating witnesses omitted some information from their testimony. Janot said the deals could be revoked if they hadn't told the whole truth. He was careful to add that any information they have given — like the allegations against Temer — were still valid.

But the specter that Batista and others withheld information has caused a stir in Brazil, where many were already uneasy with plea bargain deals, a fairly new innovation here, and others were outraged at how lenient the deals were for JBS executives.

In his decision, Justice Edson Fachin said there was sufficient indication that Batista and Ricardo Saud, an executive at J&F Investimentos, the holding company that controls JBS, had withheld information from prosecutors when formalizing their plea bargains. Fachin ordered both men be detained. The decision was made Friday but was only made public by the court on Sunday.

Guilherme Barros of the public relations firm GBR that represents J&F said Batista and Saud intend to turn themselves in, but he did not say when or where. He did not comment on the accusations against Batista and Saud.