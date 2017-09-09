Biopharmaceutical firm pays $7.5M to settle kickback claims

Federal prosecutors say a biopharmaceutical firm will pay more than $7.5 million to resolve claims it paid kickbacks to doctors to persuade them to prescribe its fentanyl-based drug Abstral.

The settlement with Galena Biopharma was announced Friday.

Prosecutors say the allegations arose from a whistleblower lawsuit. The person who filed the suit will receive more than $1.2 million from the settlement.

Prosecutors say the kickbacks included more than 85 free meals to doctors and staff from a "high-prescribing" medical practice and paying various doctors a $5,000 honoraria and speakers $6,000 along with expenses to attend an "advisory board" that was planned and attended by the Galena sales staff.