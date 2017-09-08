Grain higher, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for Sept delivery was higher 2.20 cents at $4.1560 a bushel; Sept corn was up 2.60 cents at $3.4440 a bushel; December oats lost .60 cent at $2.33 a bushel while Sept soybeans was up 4.60 cents to $9.68 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork mostly lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle gained .08 cent at $1.0630 a pound; Sepember feeder cattle gained .58 cent at $1.4613 a pound; October lean hogs was .05 cent lower at $.6140 a pound.