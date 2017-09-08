On Our Radar

FBI probing if Uber used software to interfere with rivals: WSJ

This Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, file photo taken in Newark, N.J., shows smartphones displaying Uber car availability in New York. Uber is enabling passengers to tip its U.S. drivers with a tap on its ride-hailing app for the first time, part of a push to recast itself as a company with a conscience and a heart. Besides the built-in tipping option announced Tuesday, June 20, 2017, Uber is giving drivers an opportunity to make more money when passengers keep them waiting or don’t cancel rides within two minutes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing to see if Uber Technologies Inc had used software to illegally interfere with its competitors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The investigation is focusing on Uber's program that could track drivers working for rival service Lyft Inc, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the investigation.

The investigation is being led by the FBI's New York office and the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, the Journal said. (http://on.wsj.com/2xi0Zot) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

