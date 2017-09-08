FBI probing if Uber used software to interfere with rivals: WSJ

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing to see if Uber Technologies Inc had used software to illegally interfere with its competitors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The investigation is focusing on Uber's program that could track drivers working for rival service Lyft Inc, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the investigation.

The investigation is being led by the FBI's New York office and the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, the Journal said. (http://on.wsj.com/2xi0Zot) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)