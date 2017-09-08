Equifax: Stock-selling execs unaware of breach

Equifax (EFX) says that three company executives who sold stock just days after the company discovered a major security breach were not aware of the hack at the time.
On Thursday, the company disclosed a cyberattack that ran from mid-May to July. The attack exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information of about 143 million Americans. Equifax said it detected the hack on July 29.
On Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, Equifax Chief Financial Officer John Gamble and two other executives, Rodolfo Ploder and Joseph Loughran, sold a combined $1.8 million in stock.
In a statement, the company said the executives "had no knowledge that an intrusion had occurred at the time they sold their shares."
