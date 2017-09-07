Rhode Island to bid on 2nd Amazon headquarters

Rhode Island officials plan to throw their hat in the ring for a new Amazon headquarters.

Matt Sheaff, of the state's economic development agency CommerceRI, said Thursday that Rhode Island is in a position to make a competitive application and plans to do so.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant says it will spend more than $5 billion to build a second headquarters in North America with as many as 50,000 jobs. It says it's looking at metropolitan areas with populations of more than a million that have the potential to attract top technical talent.

Sheaff says the state has had some recent successes in attracting other companies, such as GE Digital and Johnson and Johnson. He says they know it will be competitive.

The application deadline is next month.