Wall St opens higher even as N.Korea, Irma weigh

Markets Reuters

Trader Fred DeMarco works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following some encouraging results from retailers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, but investors are expected to remain cautious amid tensions on the Korean peninsula and concerns that the Category 5 Hurricane Irma could hit the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78.69 points, or 0.36 percent, to 21,832. The S&P 500 gained 7.68 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,465.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.22 points, or 0.32 percent, to 6,395.80.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

