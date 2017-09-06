Nielsen's top programs for Aug. 28-Sept. 3

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 28-Sept. 3. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 13.13 million.
2. College Football: Florida St. vs Alabama, ABC, 12.34 million.
3. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday), NBC, 11.09 million.
4. "College Football Pre-Game," ABC, 7.4 million.
5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.05 million.
6. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 6.13 million.
7. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 6.11 million.
8. "NCIS," CBS, 5.85 million.
9. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 5.65 million.
10. College Football: Ohio St. vs Indiana, ESPN, 5.14 million.
11. "Bull," CBS, 5.1 million.
12. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.097 million.
13. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 5.08 million.
14. "Bachelor in Paradise," ABC, 5.05 million.
15. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 4.89 million.
16. College Football: West Virginia vs Virginia Tech, ABC, 4.65 million.
17. "Marlon," NBC, 4.56 million.
18. "Hollywood Game Night," NBC, 4.41 million.
19. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 4.39 million.
20. "Dateline Classic," NBC, 4.25 million.
