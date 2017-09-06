German factory orders drop 0.7 percent in July

German factory orders declined in July over the previous month, dragged down by a fall in domestic demand.

The Federal Statistical Office said Wednesday that industrial orders dropped 0.7 percent in July according to seasonally adjusted figures. That followed a 0.9 percent rise in June.

Domestic orders dropped 1.6 percent in July while foreign orders remained flat.

Germany's economy, the largest in Europe, has been performing strongly overall ahead of a Sept. 24 election in which Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking a fourth term.