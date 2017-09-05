The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 3, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Wonder Woman (2017)
2. Baywatch
3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
4. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
5. The Shack
6. Alien: Covenant
7. The Mummy (2017)
8. Snatched
9. Shot Caller
10. The Lion King
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Layover
2. My Cousin Rachel
3. Colossal
4. It Comes At Night
5. Unlocked
6. Band Aid
7. Beatriz at Dinner
8. Bushwick
9. The Lost City of Z
10. McLauren
