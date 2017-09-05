The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending September 1:

Fiction

1. Private by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, narrated by Peter Hermann (Hachette Audio)

2. A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Roy Dotrice (Random House Audio)

3. Glass Houses: A Novel by Louise Penny, narrated by Robert Bathurst (Macmillan Audio)

4. Innocence: A Novel by Dean Koontz, narrated by MacLeod Andrews (Brilliance Audio)

5. The Deep Blue Good-By: A Travis McGee Novel by John D. MacDonald, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Audible Studios)

6. Before We Were Yours: A Novel by Lisa Wingate, narrated by Emily Rankin and Catherine Taber (Random House Audio)

7. It by Stephen King, narrated by Steven Weber (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Jubilee, 50th Anniversary Edition by Margaret Walker, narrated by Robin Miles (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

9. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

10. A Clash of Kings: A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Roy Dotrice (Random House Audio)

Nonfiction

1. The Butterfly Effect with Jon Ronson (Audible Originals)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. How to Get Run Over by a Truck: A Memoir by Katie McKenna, narrated by author (Audible Studios)

4. I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons by Kevin Hart, narrated by author (Audible Studios)

5. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson, narrated by author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

7. American Ulysses: A Life of Ulysses S. Grant by Ronald C. White, narrated by Arthur Morey (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Wrecking Crew: The Inside Story of Rock and Roll's Best-Kept Secret by Kent Hartman, narrated by Dan John Miller (Tantor Audio)

9. Soldier Dogs: The Untold Story of America's Canine Heroes by Maria Goodavage, narrated by Nicole Vilencia (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

10. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

