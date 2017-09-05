Pittsburgh airport's Airmall opening to non-passengers again

The Airmall at Pittsburgh International Airport was set to open daily to non-passengers on Tuesday for the first time since security was tightened at airports nationwide after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Continue Reading Below

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants is protesting the plan, which they say removes an important layer of security at the airport, which opened in 1992.

At that time, the Airmall was a major feature. Its shops and restaurants are audited by Allegheny County, to ensure their prices are similar to those offered by the same businesses in non-airport locations.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority says the flight attendants' concerns are "misinformed" because Airmall shoppers still have to go through security just like passengers and be checked against the same federal no-fly list before shopping.

___

This story has been corrected to show the Airmall is opening Tuesday, not Monday.