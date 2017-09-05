How major US stock market indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Tuesday, posting the market's biggest drop in almost three weeks, as escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea rattled investors.

Continue Reading Below

Bank stocks led the slide as bond yields slumped. Technology stocks, the biggest gainers this year, also pulled the market lower. Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 18.70 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,457.85.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 234.25 points, or 1.1 percent, to 21,753.31.

The Nasdaq composite lost 59.76 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,375.57.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 13.92 points, or 1 percent, to 1,399.66.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 219.02 points, or 9.8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,990.71 points, or 10.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 992.46 points, or 18.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.53 points, or 3.1 percent.