About 6 percent of US Gulf oil output remains shut from Harvey

About 6.1 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production is offline due to Tropical Storm Harvey, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Saturday.

Output has been recovering this week after Harvey tore through the Gulf, sending roughly 25 percent of the area's oil production offline at its peak.

About 10.5 percent of Gulf natural gas production remains offline following Harvey, BSEE said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)