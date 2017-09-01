On Our Radar

Wall St up as jobs data keeps rate expectations in check

Wall Street gained on Friday as a tepid U.S. jobs report kept expectations muted for another interest rate hike this year, while investors kicked off a typically dour month for stocks on a positive note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.01 points, or 0.18 percent, to 21,988.11, the S&P 500 gained 4.88 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,476.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.67 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,435.33. (Editing by James Dalgleish)

