Wall St higher as tepid jobs data lowers rate hike chance

U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the Dow hitting the 22,000 mark for the first time in more than two weeks, after a tepid August jobs report increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve holding back on raising interest rates again this year.

The U.S. economy added 156,000 jobs in August, below the 180,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The unemployment rate edged up to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent, while average hourly earnings increased 0.1 percent, below the 0.2 percent rise expected and 0.3 percent increase in July.

The sluggish wage growth follows data from Thursday that showed annual inflation in July advanced at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years.

U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose slightly on Friday, reflecting expectations that the Fed will not raise interest rates before mid-2018.

"This somewhat weaker-than-expected jobs report for August will increase expectations of a continued dovish Federal Reserve, putting immediate downward pressures on interest rates and the dollar," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

At 10:50 a.m. ET (1450 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 57.73 points, or 0.26 percent, at 22,005.83, the S&P 500 was up 5.96 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,477.61.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 4.82 points, or 0.07 percent, at 6,433.48.

All three major indexes are on track to post gains for the second straight week, though trading volume remained muted as investors head into the Labor Day weekend.

The equity market could be subject to volatility in September as the month ranks as the worst for stocks, according to the Stock Traders Almanac, producing an average price return of negative 0.5 percent for the S&P 500.

"On a Friday before a long weekend with all the global events going on, people may be thinking this is the time to ... take some profits. The volume is pretty light," said Joe Colleran, head trader at Bank Leumi USA.

Eight of the 11 major sectors were higher, with the financial index's 0.81 percent rise leading the advancers.

Ford's shares were up 3 percent, General Motors 3.1 percent and Fiat Chrysler 5.7 percent after better-than-anticipated August sales and as investors bet that damage from Hurricane Harvey would boost demand.

Ambarella was down 21 percent after a series of price target cuts following a tepid forecast.

Canadian yoga and leisure apparel maker Lululemon Athletica rose 7.7 percent on earnings beat.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,882 to 799. On the Nasdaq, 1,650 issues rose and 995 fell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)