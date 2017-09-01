French government to implement broader economic reforms

France's labor minister has conceded that her planned reforms to the country's work practices won't on their own miraculously reduce the country's unemployment rate.

Muriel Penicaud said Friday on France Info radio the labor reform plan outlined on Thursday "is not a magic wand" for reducing unemployment. That, she said, will require a "consistent set of policies" including reforms to job training that will be launched next year.

Her comments come a day after President Emmanuel Macron's government unveiled measures to trim union powers, make it easier for firms to hire and fire and give a bigger voice to small businesses.

Unions are protesting the proposals, which were a cornerstone of Macron's election campaign earlier this year. The CGT union said 65 demonstrations are scheduled across France on Sept. 12.