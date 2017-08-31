Hard Rock Cafe moving off AC Boardwalk, into re-done casino

The Hard Rock Cafe on the Atlantic City Boardwalk will shut down and be relocated into the former Trump Taj Mahal casino when Hard Rock reopens it under its own brand next summer.

The global casino and hospitality company says the Atlantic City Hard Rock Cafe will cease operations on Sept. 30.

Construction will then begin on a new cafe inside the former Taj Mahal.

The new cafe will employ more than 100 people, up from the 55-member current staff.

Hard Rock bought the shuttered casino, which now-President Donald Trump opened in 1990, from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.