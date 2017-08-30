IMF says transport, food costs are up in Qatar after rift

The International Monetary Fund says transportation and food costs in Qatar have "edged up" due to a diplomatic rift that led four Arab countries to cut ties with the small Gulf state.

An IMF team visited the capital, Doha, this week, saying in a statement Wednesday that Qatar's government mitigated the immediate impact of trade disruptions, but that some costs have gone up as a result of delays caused by rerouting trade. Non-oil growth is projected to shrink by 1 percent to 4.6 percent this year.

In June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport links with Qatar. Saudi Arabia also sealed Qatar's only land border, a major conduit for imports. The IMF says the rift could weaken investor confidence in the Gulf.