Grain mostly lower, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. was .75 cent higher at 4.0350 bushel; Sept. corn was down 4 cents at 3.2950 bushel; Sept. oats was off 6.75 cents at $2.2825 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans lost 7.75 cents at $9.23 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Aug. live cattle was higher .30 cent at $1.055 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .30 cent at $1.4290 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose 1.13 cents at $.6135 a pound.