The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 27, 2017:
Continue Reading Below
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Solar Eclipse Timer, Gordon Telepun
4. iSchedule, HotSchedules
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Sky Guide: View Stars Night or..., Fifth Star Labs LLC
6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
7. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
8. Dumb Ways JR Zany's Hospital, Metro Trains Melbourne Pty Ltd
9. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
10. RotoWire Fantasy Football Draf..., Roto Sports, Inc.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
2. YouTube - Watch Videos, Music,..., Google, Inc.
3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
5. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips
6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
7. Remind: Fast, Efficient School..., remind101
8. Toon Blast, Peak Games
9. Google Maps - Navigation & Tra..., Google, Inc.
10. Spotify Music, Spotify Ltd.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2. Notability, Ginger Labs
3. Procreate - Sketch, paint, cre..., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4. RotoWire Fantasy Football Draf..., Roto Sports, Inc.
5. Dumb Ways JR Zany's Hospital, Metro Trains Melbourne Pty Ltd
6. Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition, Red Hook Studios Inc.
7. Footballguys Fantasy Football ..., portsguys LLC
8. XtraMath, XtraMath
9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Toon Blast, Peak Games
2. YouTube - Watch Videos, Music,..., Google, Inc.
3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
6. Google Chrome - The Fast and S..., Google, Inc.
7. Bowmasters - Top Multiplayer B..., Playgendary
8. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation
9. Gmail - email by Google: secur..., Google, Inc.
10. Snake VS Block, Voodoo
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.