On Our Radar

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 27, 2017:

Continue Reading Below

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

2. The Mummy (2017)

3. Silence

4. Alien: Covenant

Continue Reading Below

5. Snatched

6. Baywatch

7. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

8. The Boss Baby

9. Megan Leavey

10. Shot Caller

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Beatriz At Dinner

2. Colossal

3. Bushwick

4. 6 Days

5. Lemon

6. The Dinner

7. Chuck

8. Kim Dotcom: Caught In the Web

9. Truth

10. Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.