Muni bond Tuesday update: 10-year yield decreases

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Tuesday, Aug. 29:

Continue Reading Below

BIGGEST MOVER: One-year bonds. Yield fell 6 basis points over the last week to 0.91 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield decreased 4 basis points to 0.90 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 133 basis points, compared with 132 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 194 basis points, up from 192 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield dropped 3 basis points to 2.22 percent, compared with 2.13 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been widening over the last week. It was 4 basis points on Aug. 22. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 61 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield dropped by 3 basis points to 2.84 percent, compared with 2.74 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/

_____

Keywords: Muni Bonds