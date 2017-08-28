On Our Radar

Wall Street little changed despite Harvey pummeling

Trader Fred DeMarco works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following some encouraging results from retailers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The S&P 500 and Dow ended little changed on Monday, with energy and bank shares lower as Tropical Storm Harvey crippled the U.S. energy hub in Texas, while tech and healthcare gave a boost to the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 5.27 points, or 0.02 percent, to 21,808.4, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 1.19 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,444.24 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 17.37 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,283.02.

 

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)

