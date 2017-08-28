Wall Street little changed despite Harvey pummeling

The S&P 500 and Dow ended little changed on Monday, with energy and bank shares lower as Tropical Storm Harvey crippled the U.S. energy hub in Texas, while tech and healthcare gave a boost to the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 5.27 points, or 0.02 percent, to 21,808.4, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 1.19 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,444.24 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 17.37 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,283.02.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)