Tahoe resort enters alliance with Chinese outdoor retailer

A ski resort at Lake Tahoe has announced a new partnership with one of the largest outdoor retailers in China to help attract more Chinese skiers and snowboarders to the region.

The agreement between Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Toread builds on the Sierra resort's existing alliance with China's Genting Resort Secret Garden.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows President and CEO Andy Wirth told the Sierra Sun that Toread is a leader in virtually every area of outdoor recreation in China. He says the cross-promotional deal will allow the Tahoe resort to better tap into the fast-growing Asian market.

The China Ski Association says the number of skiers in the country has increased from 200,000 in 2000 to 12.5 million in 2015.

Squaw's partnership with Toread will help expose Chinese skiers and snowboarders to the resort by bringing members of the Chinese media along with Chinese actor Xia Yu to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in order to produce editorial and marketing content, Wirth said.

Toread also will promote Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows information and vacation packages at its 200 stores in China, via the company's travel agency Easytour and on its online travel site lvye.com.

"As the number of skiers and snowboarders in China continues to grow, our partnership with Toread will be critical in helping to raise awareness for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows among Chinese winter sports enthusiasts and those generally interested in outdoor recreation and travel," said Tracy Chang, vice president of digital marketing and director of China Marketing at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Wirth said Toread and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will also work together to coordinate competition between the United States and Chinese national freestyle teams, with the possibility of offering lessons and ski guiding at both resorts.

In addition to being China's leading outdoor retailer, Toread operates the Snowone ski competition tour — a popular, televised skiing and snowboarding tour in China. Ten of Snowone's winners will have the opportunity to take advantage of five days of lift access and six nights of lodging this upcoming season at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, giving additional incentive for China's top skiers and snowboarders to make the trip across the Pacific Ocean.

Genting Resort Secret Garden will be one of the sites for freestyle skiing and snowboarding during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

